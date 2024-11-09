Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Sells 24,469 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 513,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,469 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 3.6% of Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $40,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 16,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 336,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,472,000 after purchasing an additional 127,082 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, WealthCare Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $73.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.68. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

