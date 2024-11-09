FuelCell Energy Announces Completion of 1-For-30 Reverse Stock Split

FuelCell Energy, Inc. recently disclosed the completion of a 1-for-30 reverse stock split as part of an amendment to its Certificate of Incorporation. The decision for the reverse split was approved by the company’s Board of Directors subsequent to a special meeting of stockholders held on October 31, 2024, where the Reverse Stock Split Amendment was adopted.

The reverse stock split became effective as of 5:00 p.m., Eastern Time, on November 8, 2024. Through this measure, the company aimed to consolidate its issued and outstanding shares of common stock, reducing them from approximately 611 million shares to around 20 million shares, pending adjustments for fractional shares.

With the Reverse Stock Split implemented, every thirty shares of FuelCell Energy’s issued and outstanding Common Stock were automatically converted into one share, maintaining the par value per share. Shareholders entitled to fractional shares as a result of the split will receive a cash payment equal to the fraction multiplied by the closing price per share of the Common Stock on November 8, 2024.

Trading for the Common Stock on a post-split basis began on The Nasdaq Global Market on Monday, November 11, 2024, under the symbol “FCEL.” Despite the adjustments due to the split, the total number of authorized shares remains unchanged for both common and preferred stock issued by the company.

In connection with the Reverse Stock Split, adjustments will be applied to the company’s Equity Incentive Plans and Employee Stock Purchase Plan (ESPP), ensuring consistency with the terms outlined in those plans. Equitable adjustments will also extend to other equity-based provisions linked to shares of the Common Stock within the firm.

For more details on the Reverse Stock Split, referencing the definitive proxy statement filed by FuelCell Energy with the Securities and Exchange Commission on September 17, 2024 is recommended.

In a disclosure on November 7, 2024, the company conveyed the completion of the reverse stock split through a press release, emphasizing the intention behind this strategic decision. The filing noted the company’s aim to enhance investor interest and comply with Nasdaq listing requirements.

It’s essential to note that the company doesn’t incorporate this information by reference into any filing under the Securities Act of 1933 or the Exchange Act, except where specifically cited.

Additionally, the listing can be found under item 9.01 of the Form 8-K filing along with other pertinent documents related to the Reverse Stock Split.

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stationary fuel cell and electrolysis platforms that decarbonize power and produce hydrogen. The company provides various configurations and applications of its platform, including on-site power, utility grid support, and microgrid, as well as distributed hydrogen; solid oxide-based electrolysis; solutions for long duration hydrogen-based energy storage and electrolysis technology; and carbon capture, separation, and utilization systems.

