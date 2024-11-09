FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $150.00 and last traded at $150.00, with a volume of 6094 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $149.02.

A number of analysts have commented on FTAI shares. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $118.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $150.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of FTAI Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $69.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.09.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $134.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.95. The stock has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,570.54 and a beta of 2.04.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 198.02% and a net margin of 1.59%. The company had revenue of $465.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. FTAI Aviation’s revenue was up 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,199.88%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTAI. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in FTAI Aviation by 10.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in FTAI Aviation during the first quarter valued at $384,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in FTAI Aviation during the first quarter valued at $285,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FTAI Aviation during the first quarter valued at $1,802,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in FTAI Aviation by 0.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 197,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

