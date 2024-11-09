Freehold Royalties Ltd. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (TSE:FRU)

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 7th,Zacks Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th.

Freehold Royalties Stock Performance

TSE FRU traded down C$0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$13.74. 445,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,435. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.83. Freehold Royalties has a 1 year low of C$12.66 and a 1 year high of C$15.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on FRU. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Freehold Royalties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Raymond James raised Freehold Royalties to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freehold Royalties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.35.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in the acquiring and managing royalty interests in the crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. Freehold Royalties Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

