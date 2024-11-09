Franklin Exponential Data ETF (BATS:XDAT) Trading 2.1% Higher – Time to Buy?

Franklin Exponential Data ETF (BATS:XDAT – Get Free Report) shot up 2.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.76 and last traded at $25.76. 592 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $25.23.

Franklin Exponential Data ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 million, a PE ratio of 52.87 and a beta of 1.38.

Franklin Exponential Data ETF Company Profile

The Franklin Exponential Data ETF (XDAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund is actively-managed to invest in global companies believed to benefit from or facilitate Big Data and its applications such as AI, augmented and virtual reality, software-as-a-service, and personalized advertising and healthcare.

