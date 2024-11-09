Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Flowers Foods’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Flowers Foods updated its FY24 guidance to $1.24-1.28 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 1.240-1.280 EPS.

Flowers Foods Price Performance

Flowers Foods stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,655,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,562. Flowers Foods has a twelve month low of $19.64 and a twelve month high of $26.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Flowers Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is 157.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Flowers Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

Featured Stories

