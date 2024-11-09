Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 2.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Flowers Foods updated its FY24 guidance to $1.24-1.28 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 1.240-1.280 EPS.

Flowers Foods Trading Down 2.7 %

Flowers Foods stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,655,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,562. Flowers Foods has a 12 month low of $19.64 and a 12 month high of $26.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 35.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.36.

Flowers Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is currently 157.38%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

