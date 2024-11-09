First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $65.31 and last traded at $65.27, with a volume of 6433 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $64.28.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.56.

Get First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 184.2% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 44.2% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000.

About First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

