First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $32.23 and last traded at $32.21, with a volume of 1687 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.38.
First Trust Growth Strength ETF Trading Up 0.8 %
The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.59. The firm has a market cap of $817.11 million, a P/E ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.11.
First Trust Growth Strength ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. This is an increase from First Trust Growth Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Growth Strength ETF
About First Trust Growth Strength ETF
The First Trust Growth Strength ETF (FTGS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The Growth Strength index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 50 well-capitalized, large-cap companies with strong market positions in the US. The fund uses various fundamental metrics to select growth equities.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Growth Strength ETF
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- Dot Ai IPO: CEO Ed Nabrotzky Shares Vision for Logistics Future
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- The Hottest Markets to Watch After the Fed’s 25 Bps Rate Cut
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- The Top 5 Performing S&P 500 Stocks YTD in 2024
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Growth Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Growth Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.