First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $32.23 and last traded at $32.21, with a volume of 1687 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.38.

First Trust Growth Strength ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.59. The firm has a market cap of $817.11 million, a P/E ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.11.

First Trust Growth Strength ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. This is an increase from First Trust Growth Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Growth Strength ETF

About First Trust Growth Strength ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTGS. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 436,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,620,000 after buying an additional 51,152 shares during the period. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 11.3% in the third quarter. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC now owns 47,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 4,795 shares during the last quarter. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Growth Strength ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,696,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 28,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 182.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 169,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,285,000 after purchasing an additional 109,279 shares during the period.

The First Trust Growth Strength ETF (FTGS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The Growth Strength index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 50 well-capitalized, large-cap companies with strong market positions in the US. The fund uses various fundamental metrics to select growth equities.

