First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM) Trading Up 2.4% – Time to Buy?

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 2.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.42 and last traded at $23.41. Approximately 57,522 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 58,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.86.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.64. The firm has a market cap of $420.81 million, a PE ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.85.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.3247 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. This is a boost from First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.
The First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (FEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX EM index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies selected using a quantitative methodology and weighted in tiers. FEM was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.
