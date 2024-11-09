First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 15th

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 7th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0048 per share by the mining company on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This is an increase from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.0046.

First Majestic Silver has a payout ratio of 8.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect First Majestic Silver to earn $0.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.02 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.5%.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

First Majestic Silver Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE AG opened at $6.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.05. First Majestic Silver has a 12-month low of $4.17 and a 12-month high of $8.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.42 and a 200 day moving average of $6.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

First Majestic Silver ( NYSE:AG Get Free Report ) (TSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The mining company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $146.09 million during the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 4.39% and a negative net margin of 15.37%. Sell-side analysts expect that First Majestic Silver will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cormark upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Friday, October 18th.

Read Our Latest Report on AG

About First Majestic Silver

(Get Free Report)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine covering an area of approximately 71,867 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Santa Elena that covers an area of approximately 102,244 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada covering an area of approximately 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.