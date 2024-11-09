First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 15th

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 7th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0048 per share by the mining company on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This is an increase from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.0046.
First Majestic Silver has a payout ratio of 8.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect First Majestic Silver to earn $0.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.02 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.5%.
First Majestic Silver Stock Down 4.3 %
Shares of NYSE AG opened at $6.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.05. First Majestic Silver has a 12-month low of $4.17 and a 12-month high of $8.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.42 and a 200 day moving average of $6.37.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cormark upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Friday, October 18th.
About First Majestic Silver
First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine covering an area of approximately 71,867 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Santa Elena that covers an area of approximately 102,244 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada covering an area of approximately 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.
