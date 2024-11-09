First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2,190.00 and last traded at $2,191.12, with a volume of 37545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,921.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on FCNCA shares. Wedbush cut their target price on First Citizens BancShares from $2,150.00 to $2,000.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on First Citizens BancShares from $1,950.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on First Citizens BancShares from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on First Citizens BancShares from $1,950.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,025.90.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $31.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,950.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,851.14.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $45.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $47.40 by ($1.53). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 17.36%. During the same period last year, the business posted $55.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 189.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Citizens BancShares Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $1.95 dividend. This is an increase from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.76%.

First Citizens BancShares declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to purchase up to 12.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 5.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,976,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 19.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,709,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 2,583.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 805 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,564,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 67.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Citizens BancShares

(Get Free Report)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.