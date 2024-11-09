Fiera Capital Corp Sells 481,707 Shares of Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR)

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its position in Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Free Report) by 31.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,064,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 481,707 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Borr Drilling were worth $5,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Borr Drilling by 35.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,608,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,834,000 after acquiring an additional 4,601,527 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA lifted its holdings in Borr Drilling by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 2,646,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,131,000 after purchasing an additional 431,861 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Borr Drilling in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,954,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Borr Drilling during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,469,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Borr Drilling by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,473,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,891,000 after buying an additional 202,118 shares during the period. 83.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Borr Drilling from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th.

Borr Drilling Price Performance

BORR opened at $3.96 on Friday. Borr Drilling Limited has a one year low of $3.76 and a one year high of $7.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). Borr Drilling had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $241.60 million for the quarter.

Borr Drilling Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Borr Drilling’s payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

About Borr Drilling

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore shallow-water drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company owns, contracts, and operates jack-up drilling rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

