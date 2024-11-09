Fiera Capital Corp Makes New Investment in Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA)

Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 431,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,805,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 132.1% in the 1st quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,825,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $148,654,000 after buying an additional 3,315,000 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 4,661.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,242,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,704,000 after buying an additional 1,216,730 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 33.7% in the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,282,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,761,000 after acquiring an additional 827,647 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 2,263.7% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 739,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,190,000 after acquiring an additional 707,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Avidity Biosciences during the first quarter worth $15,467,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RNA. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $56.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays assumed coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on Avidity Biosciences from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.22.

Avidity Biosciences Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of RNA opened at $46.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of -16.22 and a beta of 0.91. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.15 and a 1 year high of $50.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.24.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.09 million. Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 32.89% and a negative net margin of 2,381.82%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Avidity Biosciences

In related news, Director Arthur A. Levin sold 5,000 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.63, for a total transaction of $233,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,522.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Arthur A. Levin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.63, for a total transaction of $233,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,830 shares in the company, valued at $691,522.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael F. Maclean sold 11,510 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $506,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,239,620. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 127,543 shares of company stock valued at $5,782,042. 3.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Avidity Biosciences

(Free Report)

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the delivery of RNA therapeutics. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat diseases previously untreatable with RNA therapeutics. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial.

Featured Stories

