Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (NYSEARCA:FBTC) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (NYSEARCA:FBTC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $65.24 and last traded at $65.09, with a volume of 1412010 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.66.
Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund Stock Up 0.3 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.65.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund during the 1st quarter worth $319,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund during the 1st quarter worth $3,115,000. NTV Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund during the 1st quarter worth $248,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund during the 1st quarter worth $320,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund during the 1st quarter worth $233,000.
About Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund
The Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (FBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC) using a Bitcoin price feed. An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin.
