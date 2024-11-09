Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (NYSEARCA:FBTC) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (NYSEARCA:FBTC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $65.24 and last traded at $65.09, with a volume of 1412010 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.66.

Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.65.

Get Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund during the 1st quarter worth $319,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund during the 1st quarter worth $3,115,000. NTV Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund during the 1st quarter worth $248,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund during the 1st quarter worth $320,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund during the 1st quarter worth $233,000.

About Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund

The Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (FBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC) using a Bitcoin price feed. An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.