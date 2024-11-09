Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (BATS:FBTC) Shares Up 0.4% – Time to Buy?

Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (BATS:FBTC – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $67.31 and last traded at $66.98. Approximately 6,788,441 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $66.70.

Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.17 and its 200 day moving average is $55.66.

About Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund

The Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (FBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC) using a Bitcoin price feed. An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin.

