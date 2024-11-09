Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $62.28 and last traded at $62.20, with a volume of 72436 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.92.

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 0.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FDLO. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 724,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,474,000 after buying an additional 26,190 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 536,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,583,000 after buying an additional 50,154 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 315,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,735,000 after buying an additional 22,625 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 303,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,618,000 after buying an additional 41,250 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $16,976,000.

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (FDLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks selected for low volatility of returns and earnings. FDLO was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

