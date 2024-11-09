Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.02) to $0.02 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $136.0 million to $140.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $137.34 million. Fastly also updated its FY 2024 guidance to -0.120–0.080 EPS.

Fastly Stock Performance

Fastly stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.67. The company had a trading volume of 4,691,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,557,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 4.13. Fastly has a 12-month low of $5.52 and a 12-month high of $25.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.61.

Get Fastly alerts:

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Fastly had a negative net margin of 27.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $132.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fastly will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Fastly from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Fastly from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Fastly from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James cut Fastly from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Fastly from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.94.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Fastly

Insider Activity at Fastly

In other Fastly news, CTO Artur Bergman sold 16,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total value of $103,502.64. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 6,225,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,476,556.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CTO Artur Bergman sold 16,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total value of $103,502.64. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,225,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,476,556.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 7,449 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.24, for a total value of $53,930.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 558,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,044,003.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 192,628 shares of company stock valued at $1,287,959 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

About Fastly

(Get Free Report)

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.