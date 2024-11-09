Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Issues Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.020-0.020 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $136.0 million-$140.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $137.3 million. Fastly also updated its FY 2024 guidance to -0.120–0.080 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FSLY. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Fastly from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Fastly from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Fastly from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Fastly from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Fastly from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.94.

Shares of FSLY traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.67. The stock had a trading volume of 4,685,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,558,382. Fastly has a 12-month low of $5.52 and a 12-month high of $25.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.61.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $132.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.62 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 15.22% and a negative net margin of 31.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Fastly will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fastly news, CTO Artur Bergman sold 16,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total transaction of $103,502.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 6,225,980 shares in the company, valued at $38,476,556.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CTO Artur Bergman sold 16,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total value of $103,502.64. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,225,980 shares in the company, valued at $38,476,556.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Nightingale sold 66,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total value of $408,287.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,662,952 shares in the company, valued at $10,277,043.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 192,628 shares of company stock worth $1,287,959. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

