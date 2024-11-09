Fancamp Exploration (CVE:FNC) Sets New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Fancamp Exploration Ltd. (CVE:FNC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 85100 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
Fancamp Exploration Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.36.
About Fancamp Exploration
Fancamp Exploration Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It explores for gold; strategic rare earth and base metals; and chromium, zinc, titanium, and iron ore deposits. The company owns various mineral resource properties in Quebec, Ontario, and New Brunswick, Canada.
