Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Given New $2,000.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Robert W. Baird from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,967.00 to $2,109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2,100.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Fair Isaac from $2,130.00 to $2,374.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Fair Isaac from $2,150.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,964.92.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

FICO traded up $153.95 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2,330.05. The stock had a trading volume of 275,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,269. Fair Isaac has a twelve month low of $900.01 and a twelve month high of $2,351.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.44, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,935.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,633.15.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.44 by ($0.10). Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 60.67% and a net margin of 28.94%. The firm had revenue of $453.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.78 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fair Isaac will post 19.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 30th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Joanna Rees sold 3,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total value of $6,931,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Joanna Rees sold 3,961 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total value of $6,931,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,715.27, for a total value of $5,145,810.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,895,392.63. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Fair Isaac by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fair Isaac

(Get Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.