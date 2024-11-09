Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by TFB Advisors LLC

TFB Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patron Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 37,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 47,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,532,000 after acquiring an additional 4,578 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 32,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 79.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 859,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $98,914,000 after purchasing an additional 380,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 64.6% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 967,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $111,392,000 after purchasing an additional 379,747 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM stock opened at $121.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.91 and a 200-day moving average of $116.40. The company has a market cap of $532.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $95.77 and a 12-month high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.01. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $90.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 47.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $157.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.95.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

