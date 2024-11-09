Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Benchmark Analyst Says

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) had its target price raised by Benchmark from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the online travel company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on EXPE. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on Expedia Group from $144.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TD Cowen cut Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.88.

Expedia Group Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of EXPE traded up $6.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $180.76. 4,871,457 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,550,834. Expedia Group has a 1 year low of $107.25 and a 1 year high of $190.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $149.81 and its 200-day moving average is $133.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.78.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The online travel company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 47.55% and a net margin of 6.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expedia Group will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 12,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total value of $1,657,163.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,829,740. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Expedia Group news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total transaction of $1,568,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 188,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,570,779.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 12,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $1,657,163.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,960 shares in the company, valued at $11,829,740. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,019 shares of company stock worth $6,958,891. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Altman Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 13,484 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 10.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,344 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,855 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,814,000. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expedia Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

See Also

