Executive Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in VanEck Ethereum ETF (BATS:ETHV)

Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Ethereum ETF (BATS:ETHV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 18,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,000.

Separately, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Ethereum ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,509,000.

Get VanEck Ethereum ETF alerts:

VanEck Ethereum ETF Stock Performance

BATS:ETHV opened at $43.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.80.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Ethereum ETF (BATS:ETHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Ethereum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Ethereum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.