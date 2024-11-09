Executive Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in VanEck Ethereum ETF (BATS:ETHV)

Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Ethereum ETF (BATS:ETHV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 18,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,000.
Separately, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Ethereum ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,509,000.
VanEck Ethereum ETF Stock Performance
BATS:ETHV opened at $43.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.80.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than VanEck Ethereum ETF
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Airbnb Stock Attracts Attention With Strong Cash Flow Strategy
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/4 – 11/8
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Trump’s Return: Which Sectors Will Benefit Most?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Ethereum ETF (BATS:ETHV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Ethereum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Ethereum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.