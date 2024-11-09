Executive Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,257 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Executive Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,257 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRWD. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 593.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total value of $3,203,489.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 400,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,027,939.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total value of $3,203,489.28. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 400,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,027,939.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total value of $500,322.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,962 shares in the company, valued at $11,582,623.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 108,248 shares of company stock worth $32,143,350. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CRWD opened at $330.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $289.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $308.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.12 and a twelve month high of $398.33. The stock has a market cap of $80.90 billion, a PE ratio of 478.30, a P/E/G ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.10.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRWD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, September 19th. TD Cowen cut their target price on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $328.74.

View Our Latest Research Report on CRWD

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.