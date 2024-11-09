Executive Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VPU. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $255,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 9,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madden Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

VPU stock opened at $170.89 on Friday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a one year low of $128.05 and a one year high of $177.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $171.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

