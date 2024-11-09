Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Downgraded to Equal Weight Rating by Stephens

Stephens lowered shares of Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. Stephens currently has $16.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $38.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EVH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Evolent Health from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Evolent Health from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Evolent Health from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.90.

EVH traded down $11.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.36. 20,358,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,565,870. Evolent Health has a fifty-two week low of $13.31 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.87.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $647.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.46 million. Evolent Health had a positive return on equity of 8.47% and a negative net margin of 3.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Evolent Health will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Evolent Health news, CEO Seth Blackley sold 187,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $5,637,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 411,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,357,720. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Seth Blackley sold 187,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $5,637,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 411,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,357,720. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Jonathan Weinberg sold 42,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total value of $1,314,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 167,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,211,242.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 307,291 shares of company stock valued at $9,290,385 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Evolent Health by 86.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 99,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after buying an additional 46,024 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Evolent Health during the 1st quarter worth $528,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Evolent Health during the 1st quarter worth $459,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the 1st quarter worth about $241,000.

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers specialty care management services in oncology, cardiology, and musculoskeletal markets in the United States. The company provides platform for health plan administration and value-based business infrastructure. It offers administrative services, such as health plan services, pharmacy benefits management, risk management, analytics and reporting, and leadership and management; and Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows, and engages patients.

