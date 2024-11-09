European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) Trading 15.6% Higher – What’s Next?

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN – Get Free Report) was up 15.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$3.65 and last traded at C$3.64. Approximately 2,010,808 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,465% from the average daily volume of 128,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.15.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ERE.UN shares. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$2.25 to C$3.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$2.50 to C$3.90 in a research note on Friday. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.25 to C$4.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Ventum Financial raised their target price on shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.25 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 256.06, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$319.24 million, a PE ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.28.

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust – ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES’s REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada’s only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

