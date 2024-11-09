Equitable Trust Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 66,899 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 1.2% of Equitable Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $18,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. POM Investment Strategies LLC increased its stake in Visa by 970.0% in the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Visa by 211.9% in the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on V shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $317.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Visa from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Visa from $319.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Visa from $319.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total value of $2,382,309.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares in the company, valued at $148,687.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Up 0.7 %

V stock opened at $307.92 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $240.97 and a twelve month high of $311.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $561.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $283.95 and a 200 day moving average of $274.67.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.49 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 53.16% and a net margin of 54.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.38%.

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.