Equitable Trust Co. Has $6.12 Million Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Equitable Trust Co. cut its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,592 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $6,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMP. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 268.8% in the second quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 59 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 153.8% in the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter valued at $29,000. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $485.00 to $476.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $490.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $535.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $487.67.

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

In related news, VP William Davies sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.07, for a total transaction of $3,846,009.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,834,881.93. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Gumer Alvero sold 2,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.05, for a total value of $1,199,816.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,409,437.45. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP William Davies sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.07, for a total transaction of $3,846,009.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,834,881.93. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $552.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $484.45 and a 200-day moving average of $447.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $330.51 and a 12 month high of $569.47.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.73%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

