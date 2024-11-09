Equitable Trust Co. Has $3.61 Million Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Equitable Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $3,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 58.8% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 54 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,125,250. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:ROP opened at $567.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $508.07 and a 12-month high of $579.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $551.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $546.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.03.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 21.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.32 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.825 dividend. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 24.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $665.00 price target (up from $660.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $675.00 to $666.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Mizuho increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Roper Technologies from $650.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $625.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $620.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ROP

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.