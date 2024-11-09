Equitable Trust Co. Acquires 561 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 100,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $4,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CG. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 41,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Tobam raised its position in The Carlyle Group by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 14.7% in the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 2,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 61,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,484,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. 55.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Carlyle Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.87.

Insider Transactions at The Carlyle Group

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 924,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total value of $1,978,357.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,643,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,796,514.34. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,676,014 shares of company stock valued at $3,687,196. Company insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of CG opened at $52.33 on Friday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.29 and a 52 week high of $54.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.70.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 11.67% and a positive return on equity of 24.30%. The business had revenue of $895.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The Carlyle Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is presently -125.00%.

The Carlyle Group Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Further Reading

