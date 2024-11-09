EQTEC (LON:EQT) Trading 5.1% Higher – Here’s Why

EQTEC plc (LON:EQT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 5.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.75 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.73 ($0.01). 4,370,045 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 77% from the average session volume of 2,465,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.69 ($0.01).

EQTEC Trading Up 5.1 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.66. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.87 million, a PE ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 2.07.

EQTEC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EQTEC plc licenses and sells its proprietary advanced gasification technology that generates green energy from municipal, agricultural and industrial waste, biomass, and plastics in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Technology Sales and Power Generation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EQTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.