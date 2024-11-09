Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $65.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ENOV. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Enovis in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Enovis from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Enovis from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enovis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Get Enovis alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ENOV

Enovis Stock Performance

NYSE ENOV traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.42. 704,357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,318. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Enovis has a 12-month low of $38.27 and a 12-month high of $65.03. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.83 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.23 and a 200 day moving average of $45.64.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $505.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.44 million. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 4.06% and a negative net margin of 4.73%. Enovis’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enovis will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enovis during the 3rd quarter worth $741,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enovis by 5.6% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enovis during the third quarter valued at approximately $546,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Enovis by 16.8% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,403,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,479,000 after buying an additional 346,317 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enovis by 19.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Enovis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enovis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.