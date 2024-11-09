ECR Minerals (LON:ECR) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

ECR Minerals plc (LON:ECR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.44 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.44 ($0.01), with a volume of 19873885 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.41 ($0.01).

ECR Minerals Trading Down 8.2 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.37 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.44.

About ECR Minerals

ECR Minerals plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects. The company holds 100% interests in the Bailieston, Creswick, and Tambo gold projects located in Victoria, Australia. It also holds 25% interest in the Danglay gold project located in the Philippines.

