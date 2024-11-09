Easterly Investment Partners LLC Buys 55,836 Shares of Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Free Report) by 56.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,296 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,836 shares during the quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Ecovyst were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecovyst in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Ecovyst by 6,920.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Ecovyst by 61.2% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Ecovyst in the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecovyst in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ECVT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Ecovyst from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Ecovyst in a report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on Ecovyst from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Ecovyst from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

Ecovyst Stock Performance

NYSE ECVT opened at $8.03 on Friday. Ecovyst Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.02 and a 1-year high of $11.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.74 and a 200-day moving average of $8.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $935.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.01.

Ecovyst Company Profile

Ecovyst Inc offers specialty catalysts and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ecoservices and Advanced Materials & Catalysts. The Ecoservices segment provides sulfuric acid recycling services and end-to-end logistics for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

Featured Stories

