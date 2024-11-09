e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.47-$3.53 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.315-$1.335 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.32 billion. e.l.f. Beauty also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.470-3.530 EPS.

e.l.f. Beauty Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of ELF traded up $4.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $120.20. The stock had a trading volume of 3,876,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,392,683. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.89. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. e.l.f. Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $92.16 and a fifty-two week high of $221.83.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.34. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The firm had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $210.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $167.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.53.

Read Our Latest Report on ELF

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $3,210,395.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,465,883.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

About e.l.f. Beauty

(Get Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.