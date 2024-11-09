e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.34 EPS

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.34, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.43 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. e.l.f. Beauty updated its FY25 guidance to $3.47-$3.53 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 3.470-3.530 EPS.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock traded up $4.13 on Friday, reaching $120.20. The stock had a trading volume of 3,876,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,392,683. e.l.f. Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $92.16 and a fifty-two week high of $221.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price target (up from $162.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday. B. Riley reduced their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $167.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Baird R W raised e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.53.

Insider Activity at e.l.f. Beauty

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $3,210,395.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,465,883.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

