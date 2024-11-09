Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Upgraded at KeyCorp

KeyCorp upgraded shares of Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $70.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DOCS. Barclays raised Doximity from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Doximity from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Doximity from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Doximity from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Doximity in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.43.

NASDAQ DOCS traded up $14.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.25. The company had a trading volume of 8,543,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,301. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.05. The firm has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.30. Doximity has a fifty-two week low of $20.28 and a fifty-two week high of $60.90.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $126.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.88 million. Doximity had a net margin of 32.53% and a return on equity of 19.26%. Equities analysts forecast that Doximity will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Doximity in the 1st quarter valued at $148,823,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Doximity during the first quarter worth about $91,673,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Doximity by 250.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,714,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,707 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Doximity by 6,242.6% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 650,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,359,000 after buying an additional 640,612 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Doximity by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,474,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,594,000 after buying an additional 621,590 shares during the period. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

