Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Given New $19.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Evercore ISI from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.71.

Douglas Emmett Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE DEI traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,934,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,658,627. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -189.80 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.34. Douglas Emmett has a 1 year low of $10.76 and a 1 year high of $19.50.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $250.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.75 million. Douglas Emmett had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a negative return on equity of 0.42%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Douglas Emmett Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is currently -760.00%.

Institutional Trading of Douglas Emmett

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 327,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after purchasing an additional 8,558 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 59,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 145,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 586.2% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 167,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 142,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 93,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 5,173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Featured Stories

