Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DHC. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Get Diversified Healthcare Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on DHC

Diversified Healthcare Trust Trading Down 1.9 %

Diversified Healthcare Trust stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.63. 939,291 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,065,810. The company has a current ratio of 11.57, a quick ratio of 11.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $634.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.12. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a fifty-two week low of $1.94 and a fifty-two week high of $4.24.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.46). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 26.09% and a negative return on equity of 17.55%. The business had revenue of $373.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 28th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 28th. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.48%.

Institutional Trading of Diversified Healthcare Trust

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 99.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 7,629 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares during the period. 75.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

(Get Free Report)

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on owning high-quality healthcare properties located throughout the United States. DHC seeks diversification across the health services spectrum by care delivery and practice type, by scientific research disciplines and by property type and location.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.