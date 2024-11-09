Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV) Share Price Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $33.43 and traded as high as $36.11. Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares shares last traded at $35.31, with a volume of 4,345,965 shares.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares Trading Down 3.6 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.40.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMV. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares in the second quarter worth $1,562,000. Cim LLC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares by 2.2% during the first quarter. Cim LLC now owns 133,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,480,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares by 21,447.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,352,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $145,771,000 after buying an additional 4,332,463 shares during the last quarter.

About Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

