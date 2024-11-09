Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) Price Target to $50.00

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GFS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley cut GlobalFoundries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of GlobalFoundries from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of GlobalFoundries from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of GlobalFoundries from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.46.

NASDAQ:GFS traded down $1.29 on Wednesday, reaching $43.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,360,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,951,101. The firm has a market cap of $24.27 billion, a PE ratio of 32.82, a PEG ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.51. GlobalFoundries has a 1-year low of $35.85 and a 1-year high of $62.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.42.

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.08. GlobalFoundries had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. GlobalFoundries’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that GlobalFoundries will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of GlobalFoundries by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 8,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GlobalFoundries by 41.0% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new position in GlobalFoundries during the third quarter worth $60,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of GlobalFoundries by 3.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 106,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its holdings in GlobalFoundries by 18.8% in the third quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter.

GlobalFoundries Inc, a semiconductor foundry, provides range of mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies worldwide. It manufactures various semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units.

