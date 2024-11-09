Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Shares Bought by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 74,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,471 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $2,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 107.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,049,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,145,000 after buying an additional 3,140,429 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 3,731,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,499 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,454,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,546,000. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. boosted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 726,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,869,000 after purchasing an additional 278,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Transactions at Denali Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.69, for a total transaction of $1,107,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,529,495.83. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director Steve E. Krognes sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.03, for a total transaction of $870,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,656.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.69, for a total transaction of $1,107,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,529,495.83. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of DNLI stock opened at $31.35 on Friday. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.56 and a 1 year high of $32.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.81 and its 200-day moving average is $23.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.40.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.03). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.72) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DNLI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Denali Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Denali Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.90.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DNLI

About Denali Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company’s transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.