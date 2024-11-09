Demars Financial Group LLC Purchases 56 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Demars Financial Group LLC boosted its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,129 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 56 shares during the quarter. First Solar comprises 0.5% of Demars Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Solar by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,257,053 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,068,991,000 after buying an additional 105,236 shares during the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in First Solar by 81,947.0% during the second quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,669,757 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,729,223,000 after buying an additional 7,660,409 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in First Solar by 11.1% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,801,916 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $472,963,000 after buying an additional 279,719 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in First Solar by 8.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 795,393 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $179,478,000 after buying an additional 64,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in First Solar by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 652,354 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $147,080,000 after buying an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR traded down $2.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $193.93. 3,559,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,888,382. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. First Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.21 and a 12 month high of $306.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $218.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.48.

Insider Activity at First Solar

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $887.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. First Solar had a net margin of 32.41% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 8,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total value of $1,913,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,468 shares in the company, valued at $769,896. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other First Solar news, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 8,619 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total value of $1,913,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,896. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 500 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FSLR shares. Clarkson Capital started coverage on First Solar in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Hsbc Global Res raised First Solar to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on First Solar from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on First Solar from $271.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on First Solar in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.13.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

