Demars Financial Group LLC Has $591,000 Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Demars Financial Group LLC grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 904 shares during the quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARE. M&G Plc acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,001,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 11,449.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,423,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,304 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 153.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 777,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,205,000 after purchasing an additional 470,076 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 501.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 290,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,539,000 after purchasing an additional 242,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,784,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,452,814,000 after purchasing an additional 156,643 shares in the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ARE traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $114.04. The stock had a trading volume of 876,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,305. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.04 and its 200 day moving average is $118.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.17 and a 52 week high of $135.45. The stock has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.16.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($1.42). The firm had revenue of $791.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.97 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 1.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 317.07%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.10.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

