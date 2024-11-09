DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Sets New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $129.28 and last traded at $126.50, with a volume of 20740 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $116.59.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a $1.6365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This is a positive change from DBS Group’s previous dividend of $1.58.

DBS Group Stock Up 0.8 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.96 and its 200 day moving average is $110.50.

DBS Group Company Profile

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides commercial banking and financial services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company’s Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.

