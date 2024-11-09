DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Sets New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $129.28 and last traded at $126.50, with a volume of 20740 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $116.59.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a $1.6365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This is a positive change from DBS Group’s previous dividend of $1.58.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.96 and its 200 day moving average is $110.50.
DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides commercial banking and financial services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company’s Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.
