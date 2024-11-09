DA Davidson Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) had its price objective increased by DA Davidson from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note published on Friday,Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on DDOG. Mizuho raised Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Datadog from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Datadog from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Datadog in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research raised Datadog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.96.

Get Datadog alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on DDOG

Datadog Stock Down 4.1 %

Datadog stock traded down $5.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $124.45. 5,904,912 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,125,492. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 276.56, a PEG ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.10. Datadog has a fifty-two week low of $98.80 and a fifty-two week high of $138.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.58.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $645.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.92 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 6.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Research analysts expect that Datadog will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Datadog news, Director Shardul Shah sold 7,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.67, for a total transaction of $1,002,719.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 451,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,195,685.11. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.66, for a total value of $14,192,544.30. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 347,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,822,395.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Shardul Shah sold 7,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.67, for a total transaction of $1,002,719.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 451,533 shares in the company, valued at $57,195,685.11. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 444,291 shares of company stock valued at $54,154,859. 11.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Datadog

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Datadog during the first quarter valued at $116,054,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Datadog by 1,974.5% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 847,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,925,000 after acquiring an additional 806,741 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Datadog by 1,597.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 785,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,841,000 after acquiring an additional 739,011 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Datadog by 129.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 610,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,384,000 after acquiring an additional 344,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Datadog by 9.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,944,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,620,000 after acquiring an additional 331,808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

(Get Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.