Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy Rating

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Cummins from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Cummins from $349.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Cummins from $330.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on Cummins from $259.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Cummins from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $324.83.

Get Cummins alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Cummins

Cummins Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of CMI opened at $356.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $322.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $299.12. The stock has a market cap of $48.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.97. Cummins has a 12 month low of $214.57 and a 12 month high of $370.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $5.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 5.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cummins will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a $1.82 dividend. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.49%.

Insider Activity at Cummins

In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total value of $1,435,673.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,269,205.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total transaction of $1,435,673.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,269,205.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 24,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total value of $7,474,820.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,870,722.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cummins

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMI. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cummins

(Get Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.