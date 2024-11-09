CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.250-4.550 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.2 billion-$1.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.2 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGS traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.58. 387,457 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,020. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. CSG Systems International has a 1-year low of $39.56 and a 1-year high of $57.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.08 and its 200-day moving average is $45.19.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.06. The firm had revenue of $295.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.13 million. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CSG Systems International will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.86%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CSG Systems International from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of CSG Systems International from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered CSG Systems International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of CSG Systems International in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of CSG Systems International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.60.

CSG Systems International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer experience, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS platform; and related solutions, including service technician management, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc.

